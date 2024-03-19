Fabricio Andrade recalls Anatoly Malykhin's initial reaction when he discovered his KO power: "I want to knock people out"

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has built a great friendship with reigning three-divison king Anatoly Malykhin during their time training together at Tiger Muay Thai.

Both men have supported one another as they have moved through the ranks in ONE Championship before becoming world champions.

Throughout his run in the promotion, fans have seen Malykhin change his style after coming into ONE as a highly regarded grappler.

His success as a three-weight world champion has instead been defined by his striking skills and devastating knockout power that wasn't always a big part of his overall game.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade spoke about the time when Malykhin first realized that he had dynamite in his hands:

"So that knockout power was even a surprise for him too because he is a great great wrestler. Easily, one of the best. But as soon as he found out he had that much power, he was like, 'I want to knock people out'."

Fabricio Andrade and Anatoly Malykhin both have track records for putting opponents away

Both Fabricio Andrade and Anatoly Malykhin have put together some impressive highlight-reel victories during their time in ONE Championship.

The two world champions are lethal strikers that present a huge threat while their contests stay on the feet.

While Malykhin may possess incredible power and pressure which was on display at ONE 166: Qatar, it is the speed and accuracy of Andrade that marks him out as one of the best strikers in MMA right now.

Their training at Tiger Muay Thai has been invaluable to both of their careers and it shows each time they step inside the Circle.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE 166 can rewatch the entire event via the free on-demand replay on Prime Video.