Fabricio Andrade reflects on impressive championship reign: "Consistency has been the biggest lesson"

Current undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade recently appeared on Inside Fighting for an online interview, where he talked about the biggest takeaway in his reign as the division's king.
Andrade said that being consistent has been the key to his success because it lays down the foundation for everything else that follows, as he stated:
"For me, throughout the journey here at ONE Championship, you know, consistency I think has been the biggest lesson. Without it, you lose you way a bit. So you always have to have that goal and it helps you stay connected."
Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview here:
This consistency has helped 'Wonder Boy' become undefeated in all his MMA matches under the world's largest martial arts organization, and his latest triumph was against Kwon Won Il last January at ONE 170.
Fabricio Andrade connected a vicious body punch that instantly folded 'Pretty Boy' down the canvas, which ultimately led to an incredible 42-second finish in the opening round.
His only blemish on his record in ONE Championship was the second-round knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 when they fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.
Fabricio Andrade aims to compete in more matches this year in ONE Championship
With over a year of gap between his last two matches, the Tiger Muay Thai representative revealed that he wants to appear in more bouts under the promotion.
In the same interview with Inside Fighting, the 27-year-old knockout menace proclaimed that he wants to be a more active fighter and vows to stay ready once ONE Championship calls his number to step into the ring.
Andrade stated:
"I want to stay active. For now, I want to get some rest. But I went back to the gym right after the fight. I'm already building my muscles back, building my training."