“I want to stay active” - Fabricio Andrade ready to return and resume dominant championship run

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is keeping himself ready in training. It is in preparation for when he gets a call from ONE Championship for his next match. 'Wonder Boy' talked about it in an interview with Inside Fighting, sharing how he has been steadily building up his training to stay active and conditioned.
The 27-year-old Brazilian champion said:
"I want to stay active. For now, I want to get some rest. But I went back to the gym right after the fight. I’m already building my muscles back, building my training."
Watch the interview below:
Fabricio Andrade was last in action at ONE 170 back in January in Bangkok, Thailand, where he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title with a first-round TKO of South Korean challenger Kwon Won Il.
The win also earned Andrade a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was one of four fighters who earned the hefty incentive for their spectacular showing.
Fabricio Andrade says his mission to inspire remains strong
Fabricio Andrade said that his commitment to inspire others through martial arts remains strong, a decade or so into his professional career.
He also touched on it in the interview with Inside Fighting, telling host Mike Owens that legacy building through the inspiration he gives with what he does is keeping him going all this time.
"There are plenty of things I have to do and achieve to continue inspiring people, inside and outside the Circle. So right now, I'm just aiming to do that and create this kind of legacy."
Fabricio Andrade has been competing in ONE Championship in 2020 and has been one of the noted fighters in the promotion.
He has compiled an impressive 7-1 record, with his lone defeat coming in November 2023 when he made an attempt and fell short to add the bantamweight kickboxing belt to the MMA world title already in his possession.