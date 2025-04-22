“I want to stay active” - Fabricio Andrade ready to return and resume dominant championship run

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is keeping himself ready in training. It is in preparation for when he gets a call from ONE Championship for his next match. 'Wonder Boy' talked about it in an interview with Inside Fighting, sharing how he has been steadily building up his training to stay active and conditioned.

Ad

The 27-year-old Brazilian champion said:

"I want to stay active. For now, I want to get some rest. But I went back to the gym right after the fight. I’m already building my muscles back, building my training."

Watch the interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Fabricio Andrade was last in action at ONE 170 back in January in Bangkok, Thailand, where he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title with a first-round TKO of South Korean challenger Kwon Won Il.

The win also earned Andrade a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was one of four fighters who earned the hefty incentive for their spectacular showing.

Fabricio Andrade says his mission to inspire remains strong

Fabricio Andrade said that his commitment to inspire others through martial arts remains strong, a decade or so into his professional career.

Ad

He also touched on it in the interview with Inside Fighting, telling host Mike Owens that legacy building through the inspiration he gives with what he does is keeping him going all this time.

Andrade said:

"There are plenty of things I have to do and achieve to continue inspiring people, inside and outside the Circle. So right now, I'm just aiming to do that and create this kind of legacy."

Ad

Ad

Fabricio Andrade has been competing in ONE Championship in 2020 and has been one of the noted fighters in the promotion.

He has compiled an impressive 7-1 record, with his lone defeat coming in November 2023 when he made an attempt and fell short to add the bantamweight kickboxing belt to the MMA world title already in his possession.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.