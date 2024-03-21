"That would be perfect for me" - Fabricio Andrade reveals possible timeline for his much-awaited return

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade revealed when he plans to fight next.

Last November 2023, Andrade decided to test himself in another sport after defeating John Lineker to become the ONE bantamweight MMA king. 'Wonder Boy' headlined ONE Fight Night 16 against Jonathan Haggerty, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne up for grabs.

Unfortunately for Andrade, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Haggerty had other plans and secured a second-round knockout win.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Andrade decided to take several months off to recover from lingering injuries and spend time with his family. For those waiting for the Brazilian's next fight, he provided this update during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"A return at the end of May or early June would be perfect for me. And I hope I can make that work for sure."

Watch Fabricio Andrade finish John Lineker in their rematch below:

Who are potential opponents for Fabricio Andrade's next fight?

Fabricio Andrade may have lost his lone promotional kickboxing fight, but he's unbeaten under the ONE banner in MMA. Since his debut in July 2020, the 26-year-old has established a 6-0 record (one no-contest), including five wins inside the distance.

Assuming Andrade's next fight is MMA, two ranked opponents have arguably earned a shot at his throne.

Firstly, John Lineker has bounced back since his fourth-round TKO loss against Andrade by taking out Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman. Lineker may have lost his last fight against Shinya Aoki, but he took the bout on an hour's notice against a much bigger opponent.

Meanwhile, Kwon Won Il has also found success since suffering a first-round knockout loss against Andrade. 'Pretty Boy' is riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three fights ending by KO/TKO.

Andrade has never shied away from a challenge, so it'll be intriguing to see what's next for the Brazilian superstar.

Watch Won Il finish his last opponent below: