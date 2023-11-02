Fabricio Andrade remains confident he can stop Jonathan Haggerty: “I’m always ready”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is beaming with confidence as he heads into one of the biggest fights of his young career. And if he is right with his prediction, the night will end with him standing over an unconscious Jonathan Haggerty with two world title belts draped over his shoulders.

Andrade is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will take the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne, and become a rare two-sport world champion in martial arts.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post during ONE Fight Night 16 fight week, Andrade said he has always been confident he can not only beat Haggerty but finish him inside the distance.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I believe I was able to knock him out back then, and now I'm confident I am still able to. I'm still going to knock him out now. So it doesn't really matter for me – I'm always ready, I'm always in the gym. I'm always training and I'm always ready to fight.”

Andrade and Haggerty were set to tussle more than a month ago, but the fight was bumped a few weeks later, and now we’re here. ‘Wonder Boy’ says the extra time he’s had to prepare for this fight has made him even more confident he can get the job done against ‘The General’.

Who wins this showdown and goes home with two ONE Championship belts? We’ll find out soon enough.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

