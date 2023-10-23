Fabricio Andrade reveals the ‘killers’ he’s been training with at Tiger Muay Thai in preparation for Jonathan Haggerty

The two-sport world title quest of Fabricio Andrade has forced him to look for additional help as he now prepares to fight the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Andrade and Haggerty will go toe-to-toe inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the chance to become a two-sport world champion. The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become the newest members of an elite club that already includes Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Stamp Fairtex.

Because of how important and massive this fight is, the Brazilian champion re-established his camp at his home gym of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, where he is guided by some of the most notable coaches and established sparring partners.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion disclosed this in his most recent interview with The MMA Superfan. The 26-year-old said:

“I always try to keep it changing, you know. Because in Tiger Muay Thai we always get a big rotation of people coming and going all the time. So for this fight, I have Alex, a new guy who signed with ONE Championship now. I have Felipe Lobo, he's ranked in Muay Thai as well. So I got a couple of guys like that, that they stay here as well, those who fight for ONE Friday Fights.

"So I try to keep getting in rounds with them often. But I also try to keep bringing new people in for my sparring so I have like different looks and get to show my different styles as well.”

See the full interview below:

Besides the notable names he mentioned during the interview, Andrade was seen training with current ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin and renowned boxing coach John Hutchinson.

Andrade hopes that this intense preparation against ‘The General’ will be enough to secure him a second world title in another sport and add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.