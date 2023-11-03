Fabricio Andrade’s clear message to up-and-coming fighters: “Have faith and believe in yourself”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade has achieved success by way of good old hard work and perseverance. It is something that he wants up-and-coming fighters to take cue from as they pursue their own combat sports dreams.

In an interview with MMA News, 'Wonder Boy’ recalled his journey to stardom, sharing how despite the hardships he had to deal with, he made sure he stayed the course until he reached the position he is in right now.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“I think the most important thing is to find something that you enjoy, work hard, and never give up. Simply because things don't happen from night to day. You know it takes a long time and it gets hard.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian added:

“You know it's been hard many times during my journey. But the most important thing is to have faith and believe in yourself and don't give up when things get hard.”

Watch the interview below:

While happy and proud of his achievements in combat sports to date, Fabricio Andrade is seeking to reach even greater heights by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

He looks to achieve that on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok, where he will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Standing in his way is the bantamweight Muay Thai top man Jonathan Haggerty in an all-champion battle happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The card will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

To see his goal through, Fabricio Andrade revisited his kickboxing roots and resharpened his skills in the striking art. He is confident that he will be able to showcase what he is capable of as a kickboxer and come out victorious in the fight at hand.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, is out to build on his impressive conquest of the Muay Thai gold back in April and realize his own objective of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.