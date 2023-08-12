Fabricio Andrade salutes Marat Grigorian and Chingiz Allazov for ‘impressive’ five-round war

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade was in attendance in Bangkok last week at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, to catch all the action of the stacked card.

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar frequents the long road trip from Phuket to Bangkok just to watch ONE Championship’s incredible events at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and ‘Wonder Boy’ was not disappointed with what he witnessed last Friday, especially from the exciting headliner.

In the main event, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov successfully defended his gold, dominating rival Marat Grigorian in a five-round war. Allazov took home a unanimous decision verdict from the ringside judges, but not before some resistance from his longtime foe.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about how much he enjoyed Allazov and Grigorian’s back-and-forth scrap.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“It was very impressive to see them go at each other for five rounds. Non stop action. It was amazing.”

Andrade is up to the plate next, as the 25-year-old tries to claim a different sport’s throne.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is set to take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 this October. The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.