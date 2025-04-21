Fabricio Andrade says his "ability to finish fighters" separates him from the rest of the bantamweight MMA division

Brazilian MMA superstar Fabricio Andrade proclaimed that he is a level above other fighters in the bantamweight division because of the killer instinct he brings whenever he competes inside the ring.

Ad

The current undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion said that his wide array of options to finish his opponents has been the massive difference.

He stated this during his recent interview with Inside Fighting:

"The finish showed me how good I've become, too. It's also one of the things I have different from other fighters, my ability to finish fighters."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview here:

Ad

Trending

Ad

'Wonder Boy' specifically pointed out his 42-second TKO finish of South Korean rival Kwon Won Il during their second meeting at ONE 170 in January 2025, where he effectively attacked Kwon's body and folded him like a chair in the process.

Aside from this repeat victory over 'Pretty Boy,' Fabricio Andrade also scored finishes over Mark Abelardo, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and John Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade happy to display the tweaks he added to his arsenal against Kwon Won Il in their rematch

The 27-year-old athlete who proudly represents Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai was very happy to showcase the overall improvements he made during his redo with Kwon Won Il.

Ad

Although he wished that their match had gone a little longer, to fully display the things he has been working on, Andrade was still satisfied with how the championship fight ended, as he told Inside Fighting in a recent interview:

"I didn't have a lot of time to show all the stuff that I was working on, but I was able to hit him with a lot, with [an] elbow, knees, punches, and in the clinch. So yeah, I can say that I was very eager to show what I could do."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.