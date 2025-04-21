Fabricio Andrade pleased to squeeze in all his upgrades in destructive 42-second KO of Kwon Won Il: “Hit him with a lot”

Fabricio Andrade squeezed all of his new tools into just 42 seconds of fight time.

Ad

That's how long it took 'Wonder Boy' to unleash a brutal body shot that folded his opponent, Kwon Won Il, at ONE 170 in January.

With the victory, Andrade not only secured his first defense of the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, but he also delivered perhaps his most impressive finish yet.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Having taken little over a year off to rest, recover, and continue to hone his skills, Andrade was happy to have shown off the new and improved 'Wonder Boy,' even if he only got 42 seconds to do it.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said:

"I didn’t have a lot of time to show all the stuff that I was working on, but I was able to hit him with a lot, with [an] elbow, knees, punches, and in the clinch. So yeah, I can say that I was very eager to show what I could do."

Ad

Ad

Andrade improved his MMA record under the ONE banner to 7-0 and bumped his finish rate up to 86 percent, with all but one of his victories coming inside the distance.

Fabricio Andrade believes his loss to Jonathan Haggerty ultimately helped him become a better fighter

Before his triumphant return to the ring at ONE 170, Fabricio Andrade had suffered his first setback under the promotional banner, falling short against Jonathan Haggerty in his first-ever kickboxing bout.

Ad

Looking back on the loss, 'Wonder Boy' believes that using it as a learning experience helped him to improve his striking skills.

Andrade added:

"But I think the experience was still good, you know. I managed to focus training only on my striking, it helped me improved my striking a lot, and it helped show me where or what I’m doing wrong when I strike."

Ad

Now back in the win column and sitting atop the bantamweight MMA throne, who's next for Fabricio Andrade in 2025?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.