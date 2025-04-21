Fabricio Andrade pleased to squeeze in all his upgrades in destructive 42-second KO of Kwon Won Il: “Hit him with a lot”

Fabricio Andrade squeezed all of his new tools into just 42 seconds of fight time.
That's how long it took 'Wonder Boy' to unleash a brutal body shot that folded his opponent, Kwon Won Il, at ONE 170 in January.
With the victory, Andrade not only secured his first defense of the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, but he also delivered perhaps his most impressive finish yet.
Having taken little over a year off to rest, recover, and continue to hone his skills, Andrade was happy to have shown off the new and improved 'Wonder Boy,' even if he only got 42 seconds to do it.
In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said:
"I didn’t have a lot of time to show all the stuff that I was working on, but I was able to hit him with a lot, with [an] elbow, knees, punches, and in the clinch. So yeah, I can say that I was very eager to show what I could do."
Andrade improved his MMA record under the ONE banner to 7-0 and bumped his finish rate up to 86 percent, with all but one of his victories coming inside the distance.
Fabricio Andrade believes his loss to Jonathan Haggerty ultimately helped him become a better fighter
Before his triumphant return to the ring at ONE 170, Fabricio Andrade had suffered his first setback under the promotional banner, falling short against Jonathan Haggerty in his first-ever kickboxing bout.
Looking back on the loss, 'Wonder Boy' believes that using it as a learning experience helped him to improve his striking skills.
Andrade added:
"But I think the experience was still good, you know. I managed to focus training only on my striking, it helped me improved my striking a lot, and it helped show me where or what I’m doing wrong when I strike."
Now back in the win column and sitting atop the bantamweight MMA throne, who's next for Fabricio Andrade in 2025?
If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.