Fabricio Andrade happy he silenced brash Kwon Won Il once and for all in Bangkok: “Let my actions prove my worth”

Fabricio Andrade was happy to silence Kwon Won Il.

Leading up to their rematch at ONE 170 in January, the South Korean standout had plenty to say about the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

42 seconds into their clash, Kwon Won Il wasn't saying much of anything.

Andrade delivered an absolutely vicious body shot less than a minute into the clash, folding his opponent and securing his first successful defense of the bantamweight crown.

Looking back on his quick-fire finish, Andrade was just happy to have made Kwon eat his words after talking a lot of trash in the lead-up to their fight. In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said:

"I’d describe it as a comfortable win. He talked a lot before the fight, but I’m happy to stay quiet and let my actions prove my worth, you know. That’s all."

Fabricio Andrade sends a warning to potential challengers

With the victory over Kwon Won Il, Fabricio Andrade moved his record in mixed martial arts under the ONE Championship banner to a perfect 7-0, with an impressive 86% finish rate, meaning all but one of his wins have come inside the distance.

With another dominant performance on his resume, Andrade issued a warning to the division, letting potential challengers know that whether he's at the top of his game or not, he's not to be trifled with. He added:

"Don’t underestimate me—that’s all. I always fight and bring my best version with me. Even when I sometimes may not be at my 100 percent, I am still very dangerous."

Who's next for 'Wonder Boy' after another stellar showing on martial arts' biggest global stage?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

