“The diversity of weapons I bring” - Fabricio Andrade says his deep arsenal separates him from John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade is going into his world title opportunity with confidence, knowing he has an array of weapons to put John Lineker away.

‘Wonder Boy’ is finally getting his chance at gold at ONE on Prime Video 3 on Friday, October 21, after scoring five successive wins within the last two years. With that said, Andrade is eager to show his North American fans, who will be watching him for the first time, why he stands out from the rest of the division.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Tiger Muay Thai representative explained the key differences in his striking compared to John Lineker:

“The biggest difference is the variety I bring to a fight. I use my boxing, I kick, I use the elbows, the knee. So, the diversity of weapons I bring to the fight will be the biggest difference between my striking and his.”

John Lineker is a true veteran of mixed martial arts. He’s supplanted top-ranked contenders in the division with his combative fighting style, knockout power, and insane durability. But as former rival Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes once said, he’s a “one-trick pony.”

Fabricio Andrade, on the other hand, has a more diversified skillset. He utilizes a combination of Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and boxing to his advantage.

Nothing demonstrates how he’s leveled up more than defeating his last three opponents using only knees, kicks, and punches. His performances are a tour de force, and if John Lineker isn’t fully prepared, he has another thing coming.

Comparing past fight videos to now, Fabricio Andrade is shocked by his evolution under Tiger Muay Thai

Fabricio Andrade knows he wouldn’t be the fighter he is today if he hadn’t joined the Tiger Muay Thai Gym in his youth.

The Brazilian phenom left his home behind to pursue his dream of becoming one of the best martial artists on the planet. That life-altering decision proved to be the best choice he ever made. Training under head TMT coach John ‘Johnboy’ Hutcherson, Andrade has developed into a dangerous fighting machine.

Following his third straight TKO win at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, Fabricio Andrade explained how his training at TMT helped with his evolution as a mixed martial artist:

"If you see the videos from the first time I arrived to Tiger to now, you’re going to see like, how much I have improved, like in everything. My striking, my wrestling, my grappling, my body. I was just a kid when I went to Tiger, now I’m a man and my improvement the last couple of years has been unbelievable."

