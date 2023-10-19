Fabricio Andrade says he edges out Jonathan Haggerty under kickboxing rules: “I'm more familiar than he is”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade asserts that contrary to what many think, his kickboxing skills are nothing to sneeze at. He is looking to showcase that in his scheduled fight next month.

‘Wonder Boy’ will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against the division’s Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in an all-champion title clash.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade, 26, touted his extensive kickboxing experience as compared to his opponent, who he said is competing in the sport for the first time.

The Brazilian fighter said:

“I'm definitely familiar with the kickboxing rules and for those people who think, a lot of people who say that this is new to me, they don't really understand what they are talking about because if we see what is happening like Haggerty himself has never fought kickboxing before, you know? He's a Muay Thai fighter so it's kind of like we are meeting in the middle. But I'm more familiar with kickboxing rules than he is.”

Check out the interview below:

Prior to adding MMA to his repertoire, Fabricio Andrade competed in kickboxing and Muay Thai for various organizations in different parts of the world. He compiled an impressive record of 40-3.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade is looking to become a double ONE world champion after claiming the vacant bantamweight MMA world title back in February. There he defeated former division title holder John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

Also angling to make it consecutive title conquests is Jonathan Haggerty. He is coming off his impressive opening-round knockout victory over Thai superstar Nong-O Hama, where he seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

The 26-year-old British fighter is going for his third world title as he once held the flyweight Muay Thai gold.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.