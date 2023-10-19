Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty will ‘fight strategically’ to cut out his boxing

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade expects the division's Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, to put up a tough fight when they go head-to-head for the vacant kickboxing gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The Brazilian fighter, who hails from a kickboxing background, cannot wait to get this contest underway for obvious reasons. Since signing with the Singapore-based organization, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been waiting to test his stand-up arsenal against the very best in the business.

Inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3, he can accomplish just that while having a chance to create history and become a two-sport world champion.

The 26-year-old, however, knows that his dance partner from London is just as motivated to have a go in an attempt to gain the coveted strap. As such, he expects ‘The General’ to bring a more calculated approach on fight night.

‘Wonder Boy’ told ONE Championship:

“It will be interesting to see what different things he can bring to a kickboxing fight. But I think he will fight strategically and try to play a counter game to prevent me from working on my boxing.”

On paper, it’s safe to say any fighter who has attempted to use a more tactical approach has fallen short of Fabricio Andrade’s inch-perfect striking.

The Fortaleza native has racked up four highlight-reel finishes by way of KO/TKO since debuting in July 2020. On top of that, his knockouts have come against fellow striking specialists – Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker.

If history does repeat itself, it’s safe to say that Fabricio Andrade might have a very good chance to leave the Thai capital city as the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.