Fabricio Andrade says he's far from done wiping out the bantamweight bracket: "Other tough athletes will emerge"

Current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade may have defeated three contenders from the division's top five rankings, but he thinks that he hasn't fully asserted his dominance.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade dismissed the idea of him clearing out the division because he believes that there will be a lot of contenders who will emerge soon:
"It's hard to say that I'm close to cleaning the division, and I also believe that other tough athletes will emerge who could be big challenges for my career."
'Wonder Boy' holds a win over the number five-ranked contender Jeremy Pacatiw, number three-ranked Kwon Won Il, and number one-ranked contender John Lineker, as No. 2 Stephen Loman and No. 4 Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu are the ones he hasn't fought yet.
Fabricio Andrade recently made his grand return to action last January at ONE 170, where he fended off the challenge of South Korean rival Kwon Won with another first-round TKO finish to retain his 26-pound golden belt and remain the division's undisputed king.
Fabricio Andrade contemplating decision to move up a weight class
In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the 27-year-old Brazilian superstar admitted that he has been thinking about a move to the featherweight division and potentially challenging Tang Kai for the ONE featherweight MMA world title.
The Tiger Muay Thai-affiliated athlete stated that there are a lot of factors he considers and is still open to the idea of gunning for the champ-champ status. Fabricio Andrade said:
"Yes, I've thought about moving up a weight class. Of course, it's not an easy decision. I like to challenge myself, and that would be a great challenge, but there are many things that influence a decision like that."