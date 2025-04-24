“He’s such a nice guy” - Fabricio Andrade recalls how delighted he was to meet his hero Demetrious Johnson

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Thailand was absolutely starstruck after meeting MMA legend and all-time great 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson for the first time.

Andrade ran into Johnson in Bangkok at ONE 170 last January, where 'Wonder Boy' successfully returned to action with a first-round finish of South Korean star 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

'Mighty Mouse' was in town to partake in the festivities.

Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent interview, Andrade talked about meeting the legendary American MMA fighter.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"It’s great, you know. He always talks good about me, but I never met him before that. But I did meet him at the hotel before the event [ONE 170], and he told me he was going to commentate my fight, it was a nice experience, you know. He’s such a nice guy. And it was really really nice to meet him. After the fight I went to talk to him backstage, I wanted to train with him, but he was like, 'No, no, no training.' But it was really nice to have him there for this fight."

Fabricio Andrade wants to leave a lasting mark with MMA legacy: "I want people to remember me"

For 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade, it's not just about winning golden belts and making a lot of money.

While that's all important, Andrade says that he also wants his name to live forever in the history books, and do things that will make fans remember his name.

He told Inside Fighting:

"I would like to hear that I was somebody special and different. I want people to remember me as someone unique, not just another fighter or a guy. As someone who impacted people inside the Circle and also outside the Circle."

