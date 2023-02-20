Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker "doesn’t believe he can win this fight"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade believes that he has a sharp confidence edge going into his world title showdown against 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker on February 24.

At ONE Fight Night 7 on Amazon Prime Video, Lineker and Andrade will have their second match with the ONE bantamweight world championship on the line. Coming into the rematch, Brazil's Andrade thinks that Lineker is already beaten.

In his pre-fight interview, the 25-year-old said:

"He knows I'm a dangerous fighter. I don't believe he thinks he can win this fight. You know, if he thinks that, I don't know. He's delusional, but he's still going to show up. He's still going to fight. He's a fighter. I'm a fighter, and we got to do what we do. It's our job, so we have to fight."

MMA fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the ONE bantamweight world title battle between 'Hands of Stone' and 'Wonder Boy'. All the action will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Fabricio Andrade's MMA dreams in ONE

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade has nearly accomplished his life's dream of earning a world title in ONE Championship.

Looking to stop him is the powerful, heavy-handed John Lineker. February 24 will be an unforgettable battle for the bantamweight crown.

On reaching his dreams, Fabricio Andrade looked back over his career in an interview with ONE. He said:

"I come from a very poor area, in the northeast of Brazil. I started training when I was 13. I always knew that I would fight for ONE, but it took a long time for that to happen. Five years, I was trying to get in here."

Andrade was heartbroken with how the first match ended and will look to dominantly earn ONE gold at ONE Fight Night 7. While speaking to SCMP MMA, he stated:

"In my mind, it was just that I don't have the belt. I don't have the bonus, I don't have anything. And I was so stressed. It took a while for me. I had to step back a little bit and let everything go. It took one, or two months. And now, I'm finally relaxed again."

Catch the full interview below:

