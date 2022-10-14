“He’s average, and I’m above average” - Fabricio Andrade believes he reached a level that John Lineker has not

Brazilian knockout artist Fabricio Andrade believes he is the uncrowned best bantamweight in the world. At ONE on Prime Video 3, he will be looking to prove to global audiences that he is levels above the bantamweight king, John Lineker.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' outlined how he judges the skills of the current ONE bantamweight world champion. The 25-year-old fighter said:

“I believe he is an average seven [out of 10]. Most are in this average, a few manage to reach eight, nine, and 10 when we talk about striking. I believe that I’ve managed to overcome this average, and that’s why I believe I’m on another level. Not that Lineker has bad striking, but he’s average, and I’m above average."

In a post-fight interview with SCMP MMA earlier this year, Andrade said that John Lineker has poor technique and a low fight IQ. Brazil's 'Wonder Boy' said:

“He has no technique, you know, he has no technique. He's just like, he just goes crazy, it's different. My fight IQ is different. My skills are different. I can throw everything, he just got points, nothing else you know, I don't see anything special in the guy. I'm the most complete fighter, you know? And he going to see that when I face him.”

See the full post-fight interview below:

John Lineker does not care about Fabricio Andrade's words

For months, the 25-year-old Fabricio Andrade has been trash-talking the world champion, John Lineker. Even going so far as claiming that 'Hands of Stone' is scared to fight him, calling the 32-year-old Brazilian a 'chicken.'

John Lineker has heard every word, and he is not bothered. In an interview with ONE Championship, the bantamweight king explained:

“None of that bothers me. I take it all in my stride. I think talking is nonsense, we have to resolve it inside the circle. I’m going to show him that you don’t win by talking, but by showing what you’re good at inside the circle.”

'Hands of Stone' is a dangerous knockout striker. Lineker earned the bantamweight throne earlier this year by knocking out long-reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Fabricio Andrade earned his top-contender slot by racking up a seven-fight win streak, with the most recent three being won by first-round KO/TKO. At ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, these two heavy-handed strikers will decide who is the best bantamweight in the world.

Poll : 0 votes