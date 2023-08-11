Fabricio Andrade says he predicted Tawanchai will score ‘real damage’ with his left kicks

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade was in attendance last week when ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video went down in Bangkok.

It was an action-packed event stacked from top to bottom with exciting and compelling fights. No stranger to dynamite performances himself, Andrade was ringside to catch all the action, and was really impressed by a handful of them.

One of the fights he enjoyed the most includes reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE kickboxing debut against Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai absolutely destroyed Kiria. He dominated his opponent until the finish came in the third round, when one of the Thai superstar’s dynamite kicks broke the Georgian’s arm and immediately forced a stoppage to the contest.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade said he was hardly surprised with Tawanchai’s awesome performance, going so far as to say he expected it.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I expected already he [Tawanchai] was going to do some real damage with his left kick.”

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Andrade is set to return himself, as he is scheduled to take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. The two will meet ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in October for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

