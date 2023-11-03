Fabricio Andrade says rebooked fight versus Jonathan Haggerty was a win-win for both parties

Fabricio Andrade doesn’t believe his rescheduled clash with fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will change anything when the two men finally step inside the ring this Friday night in Bangkok.

Originally scheduled to headline ONE Fight Night 15, reigning bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade and current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty will finally step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a champion vs. champion showdown, the winner walking away as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Discussing the previously postponed contest in an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade indicated that the delay will make no difference in his performance come fight night.

In fact, having more time ensured that he would be properly prepared for anything ‘The General’ could throw at him.

“I believe it won't change anything. I had been training to fight for a long time. First, I would fight in August, then it changed to October and now it has been decided that the fight will take place in November. So, I was already prepared,” Andrade said.

“But of course, an extra month of training is a lot of time and I can add a few more things to my game. I believe for him too. Especially because he has difficulty making the weight in the division, so I believe this postponement will be good for him too.”

Both men enter the bout riding a wave of momentum with each coming off an epic world title victory. In February, Fabricio Andrade scored a fourth-round TKO against former champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to claim the bantamweight MMA title. Two months later, Haggerty delivered a jaw-dropping first-round KO of Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

Who comes out on top when two of the promotion’s most dangerous world champions meet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.