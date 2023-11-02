Fabricio Andrade sees no issue in becoming a two-sport king: “I’m a unique athlete”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade looks to continue his stellar run in ONE Championship by making history in the promotion.

Since arriving inside the circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ quickly emerged as one to watch in the bantamweight MMA division.

With his elusive footwork, sniper-like striking, and ruthless killer instinct, the Brazilian tore through the other contenders in the division on his way to the top.

While the no-contest result in his first fight with John Lineker added one blemish to his win streak, Andrade left no room for doubt the second time around, beating the former champ in convincing fashion earlier this year to win the title.

As the bantamweight champion, ‘Wonder Boy’ will now look to challenge himself by stepping out of the division and ruleset where he had made his name under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, Andrade will face Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

With both men vying to become a two sport world champion, accomplishing this goal is a rare feat reserved for the most adaptable and well-rounded martial artists.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Fabricio Andrade spoke about proving that versatility on fight night by separating himself from the pack:

“I think it's not easy, but that's what makes it very unique. You know, I know that I can do that. Not many fighters can do that and I can do it. I can change disciplines and adapt to different sports very fast, so that shows that my IQ in striking is very different and shows that I'm a unique athlete as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs, Andrade will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.