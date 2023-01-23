Back in October at ONE on Prime Video 3, Fabricio Andrade proved a point to the world. Whilst he may have failed to become the ONE bantamweight world champion due to his fight with John Lineker being declared a no contest, ‘Wonder Boy’ dominated the majority of the contest.

After an impressive run of performances inside the circle, former titleholder John Lineker promised to be a big step-up in competition for Andrade. However, 'Wonder Boy' rose to the occasion in their first meeting.

Going into their rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 on February 24, Fabricio Andrade would seemingly have a mental edge over his opponent. He proved that not only is he at the championship level, but he most likely would have finished 'Hands of Stone' if it wasn’t for an unintentional low blow that ended the fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade said that he expects to be more relaxed inside the circle this time around after having nothing left to prove:

“For this one, I think I’m gonna enjoy more of the process. There would be less pressure and I think I’m gonna be a bit more relaxed inside of the cage, and I don’t have to rush anything because I know I’m the better fighter, you know?”

Fabricio Andrade didn’t expect Chingiz Allazov to knock out Superbon

Brazil’s Fabricio Andrade, like everyone watching, was blown away by Chingiz Allazov’s performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

At ONE’s first event of the year, Allazov dethroned then-featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn with a second-round knockout.

Many expected the long-anticipated world championship matchup to be a closely contested bout, but ‘Chinga’ had other plans. His explosive punching power proved to be the difference as he put the pressure on Superbon right from the opening bell.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Andrade gave his thoughts on Allazov’s title-winning performance:

“We haven't trained together but he was in Thailand to prepare for this fight. And it was definitely impressive to see him finish Superbon the way he did.”

He added:

“Honestly, I haven't watched any of his training but I was not expecting him to knock him out. I know how good he is. I knew that it was going to be a good fight. But yeah, all-around [he] was very impressive.”

Fabricio Andrade will headline ONE’s second Prime Video event of the year when he faces John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in a rematch. ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video is set for February 25. and is live and free to watch with an active Amazon Prime subscription in North America.

