Fabricio Andrade spills what he told Jonathan Haggerty on potential superfight: “Now is the time to make it”

Fabricio Andrade remains dead serious when he said he wants the bantamweight Muay Thai crown after his recent world title triumph over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

The 25-year-old superstar made his intentions known during a post-fight interview, aiming to join the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Regian Eersel as athletes who have held two world titles in separate disciplines.

Though that opportunity hasn’t arrived yet, the bantamweight Muay Thai world title has shifted hands after Jonathan Haggerty’s stunning knockout win of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April this year.

And shortly after that shocking highlight-reel finish, Haggerty opened up on some world title defenses, including Fabricio Andrade, who’s somewhat of an ‘outside the box’ pick in terms of the world title conversation.

The Brazilian, who was in attendance during the event inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, supposedly crossed paths with the Londoner backstage, but Haggerty said that Andrade did not once bring up any talks about a potential meeting between the two.

However, in a recent interview with South China Morning Post during ONE Friday Fights 22, Fabricio Andrade opened up on what he told ‘The General’ following the Brit's world title triumph.

He said:

“I told him, ‘Okay, now you’re the champion, and if you really want to fight me, now is the time to make it.’”

See the full interview below:

A firefight is all but guaranteed if these two ever get booked to meet on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Haggerty has proved that he is the true king of the bantamweight Muay Thai division. ‘Wonder Boy,’ on the other hand, has long been touted as the best striker in the bantamweight MMA division – and he has proved that with four knockouts in his past five matches.

