Fabricio Andrade on potential Kwon Won Il rematch: “This time it’s going to be 30 seconds”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is yet to defend his world title since winning it earlier this year.

Whilst there are a number contenders waiting in the wings as potential options, Andrade tore right through several top bantamweights on his way to becoming champion.

With a run of six consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner with just one decision, the only negative on his record remains the no contest result during his first fight with John Lineker last year.

After winning the title by stopping Lineker in their rematch, there can be no debate who the best bantamweight in the division is, proving that all of the Brazilian’s confidence was not just talk.

Now looking at his options for returning to the circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ has started to give his opinions on the potential matchups that are waiting for him back inside the cage.

One contender that was brought into the conversation is South Korea’s Kwon Won Il. Whilst Andrade may have defeated him in just over a minute last year to book his title fight with Lineker, the 28-year old has rebounded with back-to-back finishes.

Whilst in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok, Fabricio Andrade spoke about the potential rematch with the South China Morning Post and gave a prediction:

“I think this time it’s going to be 30 seconds. That was 50 seconds, I need to think about something to finish him earlier.”

Watch the full interview below:

For the most part, Andrade has proven himself to be a man of his word, backing up his words with his performances inside the circle.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is free to watch back via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

