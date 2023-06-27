Fabricio Andrade credits Tiger Muay Thai for ONE Championship world title dominance 

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade has become a part of the huge group of elite fighters to emerge from Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

Becoming one of the biggest hotbeds of martial arts talent in recent years, the gym is like a revolving door of world class strikers. Offering a picturesque training location with high-level sparring partners always on the mats, it’s no surprise why Tiger Muay Thai has become so influential.

In ONE Championship alone, the gym has helped Andrade, Anatoly Malykhin, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and Tang Kai in their journeys to becoming world champions.

‘Wonder Boy’ has kept the gym's momentum snowballing forward, becoming the newest member to win gold in ONE Championship when he defeated John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

Whilst in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok to watch one of his teammates, Anatoly Malykhin, pick up another world championship belt, Fabricio Andrade gave credit to his gym for helping to produce elite fighters.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, he outlined what makes Tiger Muay Thai special:

“Yeah, a lot of people man [who are world champions at Tiger Muay Thai]. With all of those guys coming and going all the time, and also the training there is so good. And it’s been showing us results and those fights, you know.”

With his world class striking, the 25-year old Brazilian is a shining advertisement of why training at Tiger Muay Thai has become such a desirable career move for a lot of fighters with high aspirations.

