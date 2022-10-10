Fabricio Andrade trolls John Lineker anew with hilarious video, claims champion is scared to fight

Fabricio Andrade has been busy inside the gym preparing for his bantamweight world title showdown with reigning and defending champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. ‘Wonder Boy’ has also kept busy online, taking verbal jabs and potshots at Lineker at every turn.

In his latest trolling of the bantamweight king, Andrade shared a clip on Instagram of A&E program Beyond Scared Straight. He compared it to Lineker finally being forced to step inside the circle with him.

“Chicken lineker when ONE forces him to make the walk out on #oneonprimevideo3 😂🐓”

In the popular television series, which ran for nine seasons, at-risk teenagers are given a taste of prison life. Incarcerated for a day, the troubled teens are shacked up with real inmates and learn the everyday life of a person living behind bars.

The clip is just the latest in a series of callouts that Fabricio Andrade has delivered to his ONE on Prime Video 3 opponent since first calling out ‘Hands of Stone’ two years ago.

‘Wonder Boy’ is now sitting less than two weeks away from the opportunity of his combat sports career as ONE Championship heads to Malaysia for its third Amazon Prime Video event.

Demetrious Johnson is excited for Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker on October 21

One fighter who is particularly excited about the ONE bantamweight world championship fight between ‘Hands of Stone’ and ‘Wonder Boy’ is reigning flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

‘Mighty Mouse’ earned his first piece of ONE gold in an instant classic with former champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 this past August.

Speaking to ONE Championship about the promotion’s upcoming event in Malaysia, Johnson shared his excitement for the world title showdown and his appreciation for Fabricio Andrade’s work inside the circle.

“I really like Andrade. I really, really do. I think it’s the way he comes out and fights. He pushes the pace, he takes risks. I think that fight against John Lineker is going to be a great fight.”

‘Wonder Boy’ enters the bout with an undefeated record in ONE Championship competition with five straight wins, the last three of which came by way of knockout.

Not to be outdone, Lineker enters with his own undefeated run in ONE, with his last three bouts also being decided via KO.

