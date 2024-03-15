ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade vows to unleash an even deadlier version of himself once he returns from injury.

'Wonder Boy' has been on the shelf since suffering a knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 last year.

Turns out, the Brazilian firecracker entered that bantamweight kickboxing world title match while dealing with some serious pain due to a hernia on his neck.

Choosing to listen to his body this time around, Andrade took some well-deserved time off and returned to Brazil to focus on his full recovery.

Despite his rehab going well, the 26-year-old admits he can't wait to return to the ONE Circle and do what he does best.

However, the Tiger Muay Thai standout promises not to shortchange his fans, and make sure he regains the stellar form that allowed him to conquer the promotion's stacked 145-pound MMA ranks.

Fabricio Andrade told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"For me, I wanted to be back as soon as possible. Because even though ONE Championship has been very patient or they haven't pressured me or anything, I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself to get back in there and defend my world title".

Fabricio Andrade can't wait to put his challengers to sleep

What makes Fabricio Andrade one of the most exciting fighters in the world today is his innate ability to stop people with his world-class striking.

'Wonder Boy' already folded tough adversaries like Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il with precise shots. The Brazilian is also the first fighter to hand the ultra-durable John Lineker a TKO loss.

In the same interview, Andrade said he'll remind everyone of his top-dog status once he gets cleared for combat.

“My main goal now is getting healthy and get back into that mood, you know, knock people out, knock those guys out, you know. All of them, everybody who's calling me out.”