“My main goal now is getting healthy” – Fabricio Andrade wants to ‘get back into that mood’ of knocking his opponents out

Fabricio Andrade is itching for a fight inside the ONE Championship Circle, and he hopes to complete his comeback with another highlight-reel finish.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion’s ability to turn opponent’s lights out took him to the very top of his weight class, and he wants to find that bite in his striking artillery again after succumbing to a first loss under the promotional banner in his last outing.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ shared an update on his condition and provided an insight to what fans can expect from him upon his return.

Fabricio Andrade stated:

“My main goal now is getting healthy and get back into that mood, you know, knock people out, knock those guys out, you know. All of them, everybody who's calling me out.”

Watch the full interview here:

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate’s unbeaten run in the promotion was taken away from him when he squared off against Jonathan Haggertry for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 last November.

‘Wonder Boy’ looked like a shadow of his former self against the English striking ace, who eventually finished him in round two to attain two-sport world championship status.

He later revealed that he was carrying an injury into that fight, which ultimately proved to be too much for him to bear as the rounds unfolded inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fabricio Andrade isn’t short of contenders when he does return

There are plenty of options available for the talented Fortaleza native as and when he steps on the global stage for his ninth appearance.

Kwon Won Il has put up a remarkable three-match winning streak, all coming by knockouts. Shortly after his victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 in January, ‘Pretty Boy’ admitted he’d like the idea of a rematch against Fabricio Andrade.

Another option comes in the form of Haggerty. The Londoner is keen to complete his three-sport haul in ONE, and he wants none other than ‘Wonder Boy’s’ prized possession to unlock his dream.

Whichever route Andrade takes, there’s no doubting his ability to impress the fans with another trademark performance.