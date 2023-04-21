Fact Check: Did Elon Musk roast Andrew Tate over arrest and Greta Thunberg beef

Elon Musk and Andrew Tate are easily two of the most influential men on the internet today, and their actions are often the subject of public discourse online. As both are fervent proponents of free speech, it seems the billionaire businessman doesn't mind taking some humorous shots at the controversial influencer on social media.

On New Year's Eve last year, Musk tweeted a joke about how cooking pizza at home is better than the alternatives. While the tweet seemed like a simple observation by the businessman, Tate's fanbase quickly realized that it was a joke that referenced 'Top G's arrest just a few days prior. Musk wrote:

"Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home

For context, Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in December last year in Romania on charges of allegedly committing heinous crimes such as human trafficking and rape.

One narrative of how the police tracked them down involved Tate's online beef with climate activist Greta Thunberg and a video he posted online showing pizza boxes. Fans wrongly speculated that the authorities used the restaurant's name on the pizza boxes to trace him.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: Reports claim that authorities used the Romanian pizza box in a video Andrew Tate posted taunting Greta Thunberg to prove that he was in the country before executing their raid on his house. RT IF YOU THINK THAT IS ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS! BREAKING: Reports claim that authorities used the Romanian pizza box in a video Andrew Tate posted taunting Greta Thunberg to prove that he was in the country before executing their raid on his house. RT IF YOU THINK THAT IS ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS! https://t.co/kR6DKU9mbl

While the rumors were indeed inaccurate, it appears that Musk's trolling was genuine, with the billionaire CEO poking fun at Andrew Tate for ordering pizza while evading arrest.

Elon Musk trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter: Fans react to 'Top G' getting trolled by the Tesla CEO

Elon Musk trolled Andrew Tate with a joke referencing the theory of pizza being the cause of his arrest. While the controversial influencer has been banned from several social media platforms for his polarizing opinions, his Twitter account was reinstated soon after Musk bought the company.

Given their massive fanbases, any interaction between the two will surely attract hoards of fans to chime in. When Musk tweeted out the pizza joke soon after Tate's arrest, fans and users expressed their reactions in the post's comments section.

One fan referred to Musk's "woke mind virus" claims and joked:

"True. And it helps you stay strong to fight the dreaded "woke mind virus."

Luke Zaleski @ZaleskiLuke @elonmusk True. And it helps you stay strong to fight the dreaded “woke mind virus” @elonmusk True. And it helps you stay strong to fight the dreaded “woke mind virus”

Another fan joked:

"Not when there’s a Little Caesars nearby."

One user joked about not getting the reference quickly and wrote:

"I'm embarrassed to admit how long it took me to get this joke."

Tom Fitton @TomFitton @elonmusk I'm embarrassed to admit how long it took me to get this joke. @elonmusk I'm embarrassed to admit how long it took me to get this joke.

Another user wrote:

"I make pizza at home on pita bread. Delicious."

One fan took shots at Andrew Tate and wrote:

"Or not attack a young environmentalist after allegedly raping and trafficking young girls."

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein @elonmusk Or not attack a young environmentalist after allegedly raping and trafficking young girls. @elonmusk Or not attack a young environmentalist after allegedly raping and trafficking young girls.

Sam 🕊 @SamTwits @elonmusk Elon brings Tate back. Tate boasts about his high emissions. Greta carries out one of the greatest takedowns in history. Tate is no longer able to create emissions. Tesla mission furthered. Elon follows Greta. Great when a plan comes together, huh @elonmusk ?! @elonmusk Elon brings Tate back. Tate boasts about his high emissions. Greta carries out one of the greatest takedowns in history. Tate is no longer able to create emissions. Tesla mission furthered. Elon follows Greta. Great when a plan comes together, huh @elonmusk?!

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx @elonmusk Pizza box story was a fake narrative tho btw @elonmusk Pizza box story was a fake narrative tho btw

