Fact Check: Do brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan own 21 million Bitcoin?

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have recently been charged with several crimes, including rape and human trafficking. The news was broken yesterday, and the pair of viral personalities will appear in court today over the new charges.

Following Andrew Tate's new charges, it was reported by Sky News that he held over 21 million Bitcoin alongside his brother. It actual fact, that is more than the entire global total of Bitcoin right now, which sits at 19,406,168.75 BTC.

It turns out that the misquotatio came as a result of a Google Translation error and that the Tate brothers actually hold 21 Bitcoin.

The British news publication reported the following figures:

"Very interesting, we also hear that the money that [the authorities] say they wanted to seize included: €52,500, $17,000, £10,000 but also over 21 million Bitcoin. For those of you who follow the value of Bitcoin, that works out as nearly $400 million that [the authorities] say they want to seize from the Tate brothers."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in December 2022 following allegations of sexual assault, human trafficking and their involvement in organized crime. The pair were held in jail until March 2023, and have been under house arrest ever since.

Both 'Cobra' and his brother are still under house arrest, and have not been arrested again despite finally being charged with a crime.

Andrew Tate believes he is being used to draw attention away from sexual predators in the mainsteam media

Andrew Tate believes that he has been targeted by the mainstream media, which he calls 'The Matrix', as a way to distract the public from number of sexual predators being ousted from the media themselves.

Several weeks ago, well-known British TV presenter Phillip Schofield admitted to having a sexual relationship with a theater student who began working at ITV alongside Schofield. He has been accused of grooming his colleague, who was more than thirty years younger than him.

Andrew Tate mentioned the Phillip Schofield-saga during his video, claiming that he is being used as a distraction:

"It's quite interesting that they're attacking me and attempting to vilify me at the exact same time where as real predators who work for the media establishment are being ousted. It's really interesting to do a juxtaposition and comparison between how they will treat Phillip Schofield, who is confirmed as a groomer, who is admitting that he committed sexual crimes, and how they'll treat me..."

