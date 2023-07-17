Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have lately risen to prominence as well-known personalities in the global socio-political sphere. Tate, a kickboxer-turned-social media influencer, appeared on episode 9 of Carlson's new talk show 'Tucker on Twitter.' The episode was released on the US-based social media platform Twitter on July 11th, 2023.

As of this writing, the interview released via Tucker Carlson's official Twitter account has garnered 91.7 million views. Tate discussed several topics, including masculinity, immigration, his own legal issues, etc., with American talk show host and political commentator Carlson during the interview.

Watch the Tate-Carlson interview below:

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview

The "@TateNews_" Twitter account, a notable Tate fan page, has posted a tweet suggesting that the Tate-Carlson interview is the most-watched interview of all time. The tweet noted:

"Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson is the most watched interview of all time."

The tweet featured an image of a Wikipedia page titled 'List of most watched television interviews.' The image in the tweet insinuates the Tate-Carlson interview- an interview posted on Twitter and not a television interview- is the most-watched television interview of all time.

The aforementioned Wikipedia page doesn't feature the Tate-Carlson interview in the list of most-watched television interviews.

Tate News @TateNews_ Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson is the most watched interview of all time.

The Andrew Tate-Tucker Carlson interview has earned a considerable number of views (91.7 million), more than the Oprah Winfrey-Michael Jackson television interview (62.3 million views). As per the Wikipedia page, the Winfrey-Jackson interview is the most-watched television interview ever.

Nevertheless, the "@TateNews_" Twitter account appears to have mistakenly implied that the Tate-Carlson interview is the most-watched television interview. That's because the Tate-Carlson interview wasn't aired on television but posted on a social media platform (Twitter).

Andrew Tate's Tucker Carlson interview elicits mixed reactions in the socio-political realm

Andrew Tate's appearance in the Tucker Carlson interview has made the pop culture community abuzz with speculation about Tate's future amid his ongoing legal issues. Andrew Tate and his younger brother, fellow kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Tristan Tate, were arrested in Romania in December 2022.

The Tate brothers were accused of perpetrating crimes such as human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group, to name a few. The British-American former athletes were jailed for about three months and later shifted to house arrest. Andrew Tate remains under house arrest while his legal battle continues in Romania.

In the Tucker Carlson interview, Tate reiterated what he's been asserting over the past several months. 'Top G' vehemently denied the charges of human trafficking and rape. The 36-year-old further emphasized that the matrix, a supposed societal elite clique, falsely implicates him as a human trafficker due to his outspoken nature regarding politics and masculinity.

Certain sections of the socio-political dominion have criticized Carlson, a popular American media personality, for providing a platform to a controversial figure like Tate. Alternatively, others have lauded Carlson for letting the manosphere influencer highlight his side of the story.