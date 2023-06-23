Breaking: Andrew Tate speaks out after Romanian court extends his house arrest in sexual assault charges

Earlier this week, fans around the world were left stunned when influencer Andrew Tate was officially charged by Romanian authorities for a number of serious crimes.

Among these charges were rape, human trafficking and running an organized crime group.

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan was also charged with the same crimes, despite both men vehemently denying the allegations against them.

‘Cobra’ has been under house arrest for the past few months while awaiting a decision from the Romanian authorities on whether or not to charge him.

Unfortunately for the controversial social media star, it appears that his house arrest status will not be changing any time soon.

Today, it has been revealed by news outlet Reuters that Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest for another 30 days from the end of June while he waits for his upcoming trial.

Reportedly, the decision was made in a Bucharest court earlier today.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Cobra’ has already responded to this news via his Twitter account. He had the following to say on the matter.

“Imagine that I was held until the absolute limit of jail conditions without charge, down to the last few hours. If they had a case, why wait so long? Then charged last second with who knows what – and all of the arrest conditions extended indefinitely. Forever jail.”

A date for Andrew Tate’s trial is not yet known. It was suggested earlier this week that the judge presiding over the case will be given a total of 60 days to study the case before the proceedings begin.

