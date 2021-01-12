Fact check: It wasn't UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov who scored a sensational goal in Russian Amateur Football League LFL

Earlier today, a video clip surfaced online on the lfl_05 (Russian amateur football league) Instagram account showing a brilliant goal being scored by a player from Sildi FC, the hometown club of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, we can confirm the player is not Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The player who scored the goal bears a striking resemblance to the undefeated Dagestani fighter, which is why many people thought it was actually Khabib who scored the stunning goal. However, it wasn't Khabib but his acquaintance Gazi Magomedov who netted a scorcher into the top corner, pouncing on a free ball outside the box.

All the confusion surrounding whether it was Khabib who scored the goal was cleared once the lfl_05 account posted on their Instagram saying it was Magomedov who scored the goal. The post also mentioned that Khabib Nurmagomedov was delighted after watching the goal.

Another proof of the fact that it was indeed Gazi Magomedov who scored the goal is the fact that he is seen wearing a jersey with the number six printed on the back.

If one checks out Gazi's Instagram handle, it says 'gazimagomedov06'.

People have questions about the best goal of the day. This goal by Sildi FC speaks better. Even @khabib_nurmagomedov was delighted. But one thing is clear for sure. Best goal scored by footballers @ lfl05.2liga @lfc_sildi @ gazimagomedov06 @ 433

How is Gazimagomedov related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Gazimagomedov seems to be a friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov's. Gazi's Instagram profile has plenty of pictures featuring him with the undefeated Russian and his friend and fellow UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev. Both Khabib and Islam follow Gazi on Instagram.

A recent report from Benchwarmers even referred to Gazi as a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov although there's no confirmation on whether that's a genuine fact.

In another clip from the same match, another player from Khabib's hometown side wearing a jersey numbered 22, scored a spectacular bicycle-kick goal. After scoring the goal, the player ran to embrace his teammates.

LFL's Instagram page also features a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev vying for the ball during training four years ago. The post mentioned that Islam and Khabib wanted to play against each other in an official LFL game but that hasn't come to fruition yet.

Now that the lightweight champ is seemingly retired, could we soon see him turning up for his hometown club Sildi FC?