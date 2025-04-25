"Facts", "They stripped Conor" - Fans react as Chael Sonnen claims nobody would dare strip Islam Makhachev or cross Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans recently shared their thoughts after Chael Sonnen claimed that the UFC wouldn't strip Islam Makhachev or go against Khabib Nurmagomedov. They backed Sonnen's claims, considering the reputation Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have in the sport.
Sonnen made the claim on the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, while discussing the latest reports surrounding the lightweight title situation. He mentioned that he doesn't believe Makhachev will be stripped of his lightweight title should he decline a fight against Ilia Topuria and used Nurmagomedov's retirement as an example.
Sonnen said:
"Nobody would dare cross King Khabib. When Khabib tried to give his own damn belt back, they wouldn't accept it. They're trying to insist that Ilia Topuria vacated the title — if you look at the actions, he was stripped."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (via Red Corner MMA on X):
Fans shared their reactions to the aforementioned clip, which saw the majority of them backing the former middleweight title challenger's claims. They mentioned that Makhachev has been active and set a title defense record, but a few pointed out that the UFC has stripped a massive star like Conor McGregor in the past.
Here are a few reactions:
"Facts, stripping Islam of the belt is a wild statement, 15-fight win streak, 4 title defenses, most as a LW and the best fighter in the world."
"They stripped Conor of the LW title, so anybody can be stripped. It's not like Khabib and his team have another hot promotion to go. UFC is the unofficial market and they will have to do their things here."
"Chael is speaking facts here but haters will act like it's false"
Check out the collage of fan reactions to Chael Sonnen's comments below:
Why doesn't Chael Sonnen believe Islam Makhachev will be stripped of his UFC lightweight championship?
During the aforementioned episode, Chael Sonnen mentioned that Islam Makhachev will not be stripped of his UFC lightweight championship because he has also requested a move to welterweight.
Sonnen dismissed the idea and made another bold claim that Ilia Topuria might have actually been stripped of his featherweight championship. He said:
"[Makhachev has] never asked for anything, not for money, for dates, for card placements or opponents. He's asked for one thing, which is he'd like to be a 170-pounder... They're trying to insist to us that Ilia Topuria vacated the title. I'm willing to play along, but they only vacated the title cause they say he vacated the title. If you look at the actions of what actually happened, he was stripped."
Check out the full episode featuring Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier's discussion on Islam Makhachev below (6:15)