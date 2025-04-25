"Facts", "They stripped Conor" - Fans react as Chael Sonnen claims nobody would dare strip Islam Makhachev or cross Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans recently shared their thoughts after Chael Sonnen claimed that the UFC wouldn't strip Islam Makhachev or go against Khabib Nurmagomedov. They backed Sonnen's claims, considering the reputation Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have in the sport.

Ad

Sonnen made the claim on the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, while discussing the latest reports surrounding the lightweight title situation. He mentioned that he doesn't believe Makhachev will be stripped of his lightweight title should he decline a fight against Ilia Topuria and used Nurmagomedov's retirement as an example.

Sonnen said:

"Nobody would dare cross King Khabib. When Khabib tried to give his own damn belt back, they wouldn't accept it. They're trying to insist that Ilia Topuria vacated the title — if you look at the actions, he was stripped."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (via Red Corner MMA on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reactions to the aforementioned clip, which saw the majority of them backing the former middleweight title challenger's claims. They mentioned that Makhachev has been active and set a title defense record, but a few pointed out that the UFC has stripped a massive star like Conor McGregor in the past.

Here are a few reactions:

"Facts, stripping Islam of the belt is a wild statement, 15-fight win streak, 4 title defenses, most as a LW and the best fighter in the world."

Ad

"They stripped Conor of the LW title, so anybody can be stripped. It's not like Khabib and his team have another hot promotion to go. UFC is the unofficial market and they will have to do their things here."

"Chael is speaking facts here but haters will act like it's false"

Check out the collage of fan reactions to Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ad

Fan reaction regarding Chael Sonnen's comments [Image courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Why doesn't Chael Sonnen believe Islam Makhachev will be stripped of his UFC lightweight championship?

During the aforementioned episode, Chael Sonnen mentioned that Islam Makhachev will not be stripped of his UFC lightweight championship because he has also requested a move to welterweight.

Ad

Sonnen dismissed the idea and made another bold claim that Ilia Topuria might have actually been stripped of his featherweight championship. He said:

"[Makhachev has] never asked for anything, not for money, for dates, for card placements or opponents. He's asked for one thing, which is he'd like to be a 170-pounder... They're trying to insist to us that Ilia Topuria vacated the title. I'm willing to play along, but they only vacated the title cause they say he vacated the title. If you look at the actions of what actually happened, he was stripped."

Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier's discussion on Islam Makhachev below (6:15)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.