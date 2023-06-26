"Failed Mr. Olympian motherf***er" - When Conor McGregor tore John Cena and WWE fighters apart

During the height of his stardom in the UFC, Conor McGregor once targeted the WWE and its leading star John Cena, pulling no punches with his infamous trash talk.

McGregor is without doubt the biggest star MMA has produced, breaking multiple records both inside and outside of the octagon. Alongside his achievements, the Irishman is also regarded as one of the greatest talkers on the mic.

Remembered for his iconic lines such as 'Red panty night' or 'Who the f*ck is that guy?', Conor McGregor has spent much his career taking aim at whoever, whenever he likes.

On one occasion, the WWE and John Cena were caught in the firing line as the Irishman didn't mince his words when it comes to his thoughts on the wrestling business.

Speaking on UFC programming, the 34-year-old took aim at the sport in general, as well as adding some damning comments about John Cena. He said:

"These WWE guys...they are not right in the head. The main guy, John Cena. He's walking, he's 40. He's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a luminous orange t shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there! He's a big fat 40-year-old failed Mr.Olympian motherf*cker. They're dweebs those guys."

Catch McGregor's comments here:

Conor McGregor deletes post about UFC return

Conor McGregor recently addressed his octagon return on Instagram before deleting the post soon after.

The Irishman has been expected to return to face Michael Chandler later this year following their coaching stint on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. Recent developments have thrown this bout in doubt, however, after McGregor seemingly missed the six-month USADA testing pool cut off date to be allowed to compete in 2022.

Despite the ambiguity surronding their fight, both 'Iron' and 'The Notorious' have appeared confident that they'll lock horns in the octagon. Recently, the Irishman told fans that everything was in place for his return before he then removed the post.

Reported by the Irish Mirror, Conor McGregor's comments were captured before it was deleted. He wrote:

"Placey Mcplacerson I am in the place. Ya’s’ll shut up and wait. Silence! A roar from the throne. Patience, peasants. Bring Proper Twelve, Forged Irish Stout, Tidl Sport. Bring me Gold and Plunder." [H/T Irish Mirror]

