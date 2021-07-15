"Fairly straightforward injury to recover from" - Dan Hooker feels that Conor McGregor's leg break is not complicated to deal with

Conor McGregor dropped his second consecutive bout against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 264.

After a broken leg rendered McGregor unable to continue at the end of the first round, Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to doctor stoppage.

While many doubt if Conor McGregor will ever come back after the brutal injury, Dan Hooker thinks the Irishman has a fair chance.

The #8-ranked UFC lightweight recently weighed in on McGregor's injury in an interview with James Lynch. According to Hooker, Conor McGregor hasn't suffered the worst of injuries and can definitely make a comeback if he wants to.

'The Hangman' compared Conor McGregor's broken foot to Dominick Cruz's multiple ACL tears, which he thinks are the worst kind of injury. Discussing the chances of a comeback from 'The Notorious' Irish star, Dan Hooker told James Lynch:

"That's upto him. That's like...that's not a call anyone else can make you know. Dominick Cruz coming back from multiple ACL tears which is pretty much like the worst possible injury there is, so, I feel like those are far more serious. Like, if I had to pick personally between a torn ACL and a broken leg, I would take the broken leg. Because you know, you have the surgery and it gets pulled back into place, the bone is set and then there's no longer any worry about it once the bone is healed after six weeks. But it's like a ACL tear can take you know, six months and a year and then they tear again. And then you are going around in circles. But it's entirely upto him you know. Fairly straightforward injury to recover from."

We can expect Conor McGregor to fight again

Conor McGregor broke the lower tibia and fibula of his left leg in the opening round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, McGregor immediately underwent successful surgery at Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A.

Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery in Los Angeles which lasted 3 and a half hours. Doctors inserted a rod in his tibia and his fibula was fixed with plates and screws. (via @TMZ_Sports) https://t.co/zhkvhdfb25 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 12, 2021

The Irishman himself posted an update on Twitter, promising to get back to work after six weeks on crutches.

Going by previous examples of a similar injury, we can certainly expect Conor McGregor to return to the octagon next year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard