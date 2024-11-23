  • home icon
  "Falsely accused a man of rape and lost" - Conor McGregor holds no words back after Ireland's Minister for Justice commends Nikita Hand

"Falsely accused a man of rape and lost" - Conor McGregor holds no words back after Ireland's Minister for Justice commends Nikita Hand

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 23, 2024 15:23 GMT
Conor McGregor recently put Ireland's Minister of Justice on blast after he commended Nikita Hand following the verdict on her civil case against the UFC star. The court case had brought forth many revelations and had both recounting a different series of events as 'The Notorious' claimed it was a consensual encounter, while Hand claimed he forced his way on to her.

The jury found the former two-division champion guilty of sexually assaulting Hand and awarded her over $250,000 in damages that the Irishman will have to pay. According to RTE News, Ireland's Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee, commended her following the verdict, especially considering the circumstances of taking a well-known public figure like McGregor to civil court:

"I just want to commend Nikita [Hand] for her bravery, for her determination and the leadership that she has shown in what has been - I've no doubt - a very, very difficult time for her and indeed, for her family."
RTE News' X post featuring a headline about McEntee's praise caught the attention of 'The Notorious', who clearly wasn't too pleased. McGregor reposted it to his X account and blasted the Minister of Justice for celebrating Hand and mentioned that none of the accusations were true:

"Falsely accused a man of r*pe and lost."

McGregor's post regarding Ireland's Minister of Justice [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

Conor McGregor continued social media tirade following civil court ruling

In addition to putting the Minister of Justice on blast, Conor McGregor continued his social media tirade following the civil court ruling and once again pleaded his innocence.

McGregor took to his X account and took aim at the Irish Independent for their post regarding justice being served for Nikita Hand following the court's ruling that the UFC star was liable to pay damages:

"Justice was served for James Lawrence, yes! Deplorable what they done. Nikita Hand, vicious liar! Appeal!"

