Famed journalist drops short review after visiting Conor McGregor's 'The Black Forge Inn'

Ariel Helwani visited Conor McGregor’s pub, The Black Forge Inn.

Helwani is currently visiting Dublin, Ireland, for Katie Taylor’s homecoming boxing match on May 20. During his free time, the legendary MMA journalist took a trip to The Black Forge Inn. He announced his visit on Twitter by saying:

“The big man went out of his way to visit the studio last month, so it was only right to visit his place upon landing in Dublin. Lovely to finally visit the world famous @blackforgeinn. I hear the steak on the stone is to die for, right @TheNotoriousMMA?”

Forty minutes later, Helwani posted an update with a picture of a steak, fries, and more. He provided his review in the Twitter caption:

“Update: it’s fantastic. Really impressive place. Congrats, @TheNotoriousMMA and team.”

According to Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor can add a successful pub to his long list of accomplishments. Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ plans to return to his first true love of fighting later this year. The former two-division UFC champion hasn’t fought since July 2021, but he’s fully recovered from his gruesome leg injury suffered in his last Octagon appearance.

The only thing stopping McGregor from a highly-anticipated fight against Michael Chandler is USADA’s approval.

Conor McGregor praises Katie Taylor ahead of her homecoming boxing match in Ireland

On May 20, Katie Taylor, a 36-year-old undefeated boxer (22-0), will headline a boxing event in her home country of Ireland. Taylor’s special moment has been a long time coming, and Irish combat sports fans can't wait, including Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious had this to say on Twitter:

“For God and for Country @KatieTaylor! Our Champion called her shot AND BROUGHT BIG TIME BOXING BACK TO THE CAPITAL! You are a credit to the nation of Ireland and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go @KatieTaylor! With you all the way! Proud to back you with @TidlSport”

Katie Taylor is the reigning undisputed women’s lightweight champion, but she’s seeking a new challenge for her homecoming main event. The Ireland native is moving up to super lightweight and taking on the undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron, who holds a professional boxing record of 17-0. Only time will tell if Taylor can further her legendary resume.

