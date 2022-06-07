"Anyone else see a likeness to young Tyson?"- Fans enjoy Rodtang analyzing his footage

An MMA fan has wittingly responded to Rodtang Jitmuangnon's analysis of his own footage on Instagram with the message:

"Anyone else sees a likeness to young Tyson?😂"

The comparison garnered 150 likes alone on social media today. It was prompted by a past kickboxing bout between Jitmuangnon and Tagir Khalilov at ONE: Fists of Fury.

In the clip, the 24-year-old phenom taunts Tagir Khalilov with Mike Tyson-like shimmies and feints while allowing some of Khalilov's ineffective punches to get through.

Jitmuangnon recalled the moment and said:

“I wanted to show my ability and style. So I purposely left my face open. I figured out that his punches were weak, so I decided to play around with him.”

Watch the full clip below:

Like 'Iron' Mike, Jitmuangnon is notorious for using taunts to get under his opponent's skin. His antics may be over the top at times, however, you can't deny how entertaining it can be.

Despite the taunts and ridicules, Russian kickboxer Tagir Khalilov battled through the mind games and went the distance with the 24-year-old phenom.

If Rodtang wins the Grand Prix tournament, there’s nothing left for him but to join the MMA world

If Rodtang Jitmuangnon wins the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, there’s nothing left for him to prove in the division but join the MMA rankings.

Jitmuangnon has already defended the title belt three times and defeated the best that the division has to offer at least once. There's an off-chance of an upset but the champion has remained dominant for so long that it's hard to imagine this possibility.

Rodtang comfortably picked Jacob Smith apart in the quarter-finals with a barrage of technical strikes, elbows, and calf kicks. Smith showed a lot of heart but was ouclassed by the current champion.

Walter Goncalves and 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek might be the only fighters left in the bracket who could potentially pose a serious threat to the young superstar.

However, as Jitmuangnon told Asian MMA, he won't be underestimating anyone.

He said,

"Never underestimate any of the fighters in this tournament, all eight of us want the World Grand Prix title and they have the opportunity to take my belt away.”

The champion is laser-focused on the present, which means any thoughts about making a transition to MMA remain on the backburner.

