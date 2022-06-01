Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon trying raw food for the first time

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has taken fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Recently, he faced a new test – raw food. The Muay Thai striker shared on Instagram a video of him trying sushi for the very first time.

He wrote in the caption:

"When to try raw food for the first time"

The 24-year-old seemed happy with the experience.

Most recently in the ONE circle, Rodtang got back in the win column when he dominated Jacob Smith in the opening round of the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Prior to this bout, he had engaged in a mixed-rules contest at ONE X against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. 'The Iron Man' did well in the opening Muay Thai round but was submitted in round two, which was under MMA rules.

This loss has not discouraged the Thai fighter. In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“The reason I don’t feel disappointed or sad after losing to [Demetrious Johnson] is because we already know that he is an MMA legend, while I’m still very new. My training and experience are still very young in MMA, especially in the ground game. There’s no regret or sadness because fighting with the great ones is an experience.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon eyes MMA transition

Rodtang got a taste of MMA fighting when he fought Demetrious Johnson. He may now be looking to transition fully to the sport. First, he wants to finish the Muay Thai Grand Prix, then look at moving to MMA.

He said to ONE Championship:

“I didn’t want to wait because I still have my Muay Thai skills, and I still want to fight. That’s why I chose to join the World Grand Prix. But my goal is to join MMA. My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA.”

In the semi-finals of the ONE Championship Muay Thai tournament, 'The Iron Man' will face the Cypriot, Savvas Michael. Michael dominated in his fight against Amir Naseri. The two will face each other later this year.

On Instagram, the Thai fighter wished Jacob Smith well and hopes to see him back:

"Lastly I am wishing all the best for Jacob smith keep fighting brother and I believe that you will comback stronger."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far