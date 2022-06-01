×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon trying raw food for the first time

Rodtang Jitmuangnon [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Rodtang Jitmuangnon [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 01, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has taken fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Recently, he faced a new test – raw food. The Muay Thai striker shared on Instagram a video of him trying sushi for the very first time.

He wrote in the caption:

"When to try raw food for the first time"

The 24-year-old seemed happy with the experience.

Most recently in the ONE circle, Rodtang got back in the win column when he dominated Jacob Smith in the opening round of the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Prior to this bout, he had engaged in a mixed-rules contest at ONE X against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. 'The Iron Man' did well in the opening Muay Thai round but was submitted in round two, which was under MMA rules.

This loss has not discouraged the Thai fighter. In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“The reason I don’t feel disappointed or sad after losing to [Demetrious Johnson] is because we already know that he is an MMA legend, while I’m still very new. My training and experience are still very young in MMA, especially in the ground game. There’s no regret or sadness because fighting with the great ones is an experience.”
Rodtang Jitmuangnon and @MightyMouse put on a SHOW 💥#ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/3YYA51ACnK

Rodtang Jitmuangnon eyes MMA transition

Rodtang got a taste of MMA fighting when he fought Demetrious Johnson. He may now be looking to transition fully to the sport. First, he wants to finish the Muay Thai Grand Prix, then look at moving to MMA.

He said to ONE Championship:

“I didn’t want to wait because I still have my Muay Thai skills, and I still want to fight. That’s why I chose to join the World Grand Prix. But my goal is to join MMA. My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA.”

In the semi-finals of the ONE Championship Muay Thai tournament, 'The Iron Man' will face the Cypriot, Savvas Michael. Michael dominated in his fight against Amir Naseri. The two will face each other later this year.

Rodtang is on a RAMPAGE! 😤#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/6rxcidR9Vj
Also Read Article Continues below

On Instagram, the Thai fighter wished Jacob Smith well and hopes to see him back:

"Lastly I am wishing all the best for Jacob smith keep fighting brother and I believe that you will comback stronger."

Edited by Aziel Karthak

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी