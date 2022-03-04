Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans full transition to MMA if he beats Demetrious Johnson

The possibilities are endless when you have the world at your feet like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and the plans he has for the immediate future will shock you.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will figure in the biggest fight of his professional career when he meets MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in a special rules super-fight at ONE X , ONE Championship’s blockbuster 10-year anniversary show on March 26.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang discussed the historic matchup with one of the all-time greats in mixed martial arts.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

“This fight is a rare occurrence in the history of martial arts. It’s very rare that you get a mixed-rules fight featuring Muay Thai and MMA. I’m so excited because 'DJ' is my idol and he’s one of the best fighters in the world. It will be an honor to share the Circle with him.”

Rodtang and Johnson are expected to lock horns in a four-round bout featuring alternating rulesets. Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai ruleset, while rounds two and four will be contested under ONE Championship’s global mixed martial arts ruleset.

Interestingly, Jitmuangnon also talked about transitioning to mixed martial arts full-time if he is able to defeat ‘Mighty Mouse'. According to the 24-year-old, he would be open to taking on all challengers.

“I would say that if I win this fight, I believe I will be ready to go for mixed martial arts rules, one hundred percent. As of right now, it can be against anyone, I’m ready to fight."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon calls Demetrious Johnson his ‘idol’, regardless of how fight ends

This martial arts experiment is certainly an interesting one. There’s more than a high chance that Jitmuangnon knocks Johnson out in the first round with his relentless aggression and lightning quick strikes.

At the same time, Johnson will be the overwhelming favorite thanks to his elite grappling should the fight go past the opening stanza.

Regardless of the outcome, Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he will still hold Demetrious Johnson in high regard. ‘The Iron Man’ believes he owes it to Johnson to give everything he has in this fight, out of respect.

“At the end of the day, this is still a sport. I’m going to put one hundred percent of my ability into this fight. Outside of the Circle, he is still my idol, as always. He’s still the greatest mixed martial artist I’ve ever known.”

