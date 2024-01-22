"Fan" Dricus du Plessis eyes dream Conor McGregor fight as "one of the highlights" of his MMA career

Dricus du Plessis was able to capture the middleweight title at UFC 297 as he defeated Sean Strickland via split decision. The middleweight champion recently revealed that he is hoping for the opportunity to face Conor McGregor, claiming that it would be an honor.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of UFC 297, 'Stillknocks' stated:

"I would love the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor. I have been a massive fan of Conor since he came on the scene. When I was still a fan fighting in the local promotions, I was such a fan – and I still am."

He added:

"His career has been nothing short of spectacular. Conor changed this sport forever. To be able to share the cage with him would be an absolute honor. Fighting Conor McGregor would be one of the highlights of my career." [h/t Sports Illustrated]

McGregor has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former double champ recently revealed that he would make his return during International Fight Week on June 29th. 'The Notorious' shared that he would face Michael Chandler, who coached opposite him on season 31 on The Ultimate Fighter, in the middleweight division.

Dricus du Plessis reveals his plans following UFC 297 middleweight title bout victory

Dricus du Plessis claimed the middleweight title with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. 'Stillknocks' revealed that he expects to face Israel Adesanya in his return to the octagon. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the middleweight champion stated

"I want to do what is expected. Do I want double champ status? Absolutely, but I'm willing to earn that if there's contenders that make sense. I don't want to fight contenders that doesn't make sense. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense. Fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense, but I don't want to just fight somebody because. I don't want to be Israel Adesanya that fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should have never fought in my opinion."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on his return to the octagon below:

Du Plessis added that he does not believe Khamzat Chimaev deserves the next opportunity to challenge for UFC gold, noting that he doesn't take the No.9-ranked middleweight seriously. 'Borz' called for a title opportunity following 'Stillknocks' title bout victory.