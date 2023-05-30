A fan-made video of robots competing in Power Slap League has recently gone viral.

Dana White's new competition has been the talking point of the combat sports world ever since January 2023 when it first commenced. While the league has received a fair share of criticism, it has seen a massive rise in popularity on social media.

Adding to it, a video that recently went viral has made the fans go berserk. The video shows what it would be like if robots were to enter the Power Slap league.

Take a look at the video below:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud I think it's time to add AI Robots to Power Slap 🤣🦾

Fans have had a field day on Twitter reacting to the clip. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"THAT TERMINATOR MOVIE TAUGHT YALL NOTHING HUH"

"We’re fu*ked bro. These Mothers coming for us in a few years"

CE @khrisody @EmaazDr @DailyLoud We're fucked bro. These Mothers coming for us in a few years

"I’m very disturbed by the fact that I felt worse for the robot."

Azzila 🙄 @azzilathehun @DailyLoud I'm very disturbed by the fact that I felt worse for the robot. 😰

"Ya I rather have a robot as a body guard than a human, a bullet proof robot"

Luci🏹 @LivingwithLuci @DailyLoud Ya I rather have a robot as a body guard than a human, a bullet proof robot 🤖

"I actually prefer this to the real one haha"

jakebsweet @jakebsweet @DailyLoud I actually prefer this to the real one haha 🤣

"Someone’s Heads Going To Fly Off"

"It would be good if robots could trash talk."

Blacksea @333blacksea @DailyLoud It would be good if robots could trash talk.

"Damn, knockout slap followed by swag. Scary times."

Power Slap sweepstakes did UFC level entries, according to Dana White

Dana White recently drew parallels between the Power Slap League and the UFC. Following the organization's second event last week, the UFC president spoke about how his new venture could become as big as the UFC.

While addressing the media during the post-fight press conference, Dana White compared the sweepstakes entries of the event to that of a UFC card:

"There were a bunch of wins [for Power Slap League tonight]. The stream, again, was massive. We're gonna pull millions of viewers tonight. Sweepstakes that we did, which was big. I saw, as usual, people talking sh**."

Dana White added:

"So, we do sweepstakes with the UFC all the time. It's nothing new. This isn't anything different than what we do in the UFC. We did a 115,000 entries tonight for the sweepstakes. The biggest one we've ever done with the UFC is 200,000 -- to give you an idea how big tonight was as far as that goes."

Watch White discuss the topic in the video below (2:02):

