Fan video claims Islam Makhachev was "out cold" for a "nanosecond" against Charles Oliveira before surviving with "dirty cheat" act, fans react

Fans were recently sent into a frenzy after a video showing Islam Makhachev supposedly getting knocked out by Charles Oliveira went viral online. The two clashed at UFC 280 in October 2022 for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

Makhachev ultimately defeated Oliveira via second-round submission to become the new 155-pound king. However, MMA-based X handle @primefrogv2 recently posted a short clip of the Dagestani grappling savant seemingly getting knocked out by one of Oliveira's kicks near the end of the first round.

The clip also seems to show an allegedly hurt Makhachev grabbing the fence to stabilize himself before continuing. The user wrote:

"If you look closely you can see that Islam Makhachev is momentarily on the brink of unconsciousness for about a nanosecond following an up-kick from Charles Oliveira. Also grabs the fence after having his equilibrium disrupted. He was clearly out cold in this moment."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on this theory.

"I've never noticed that fence grab before, dirty cheat."

"Wow, Islam a cheater."

Coach Javier Mendez reveals Islam Makhachev fight timeline

Islam Makhachev has lofty dreams of becoming a two-division champion, and his head coach, Javier Mendez, recently laid out the UFC lightweight champion's road to winning the 170-pound strap.

Makhachev is coming off a decisive second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294 last October and later made it clear that he wanted to move up in weight to challenge for the welterweight title.

Considering that many of the lightweight division's top contenders, like Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, are already booked for the UFC 300 card, fans will have to wait for a few months before they see Makhachev defend the 155-pound strap.

As a practicing Muslim, the Dagestani grappling savant also observes the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10 and ends on April 9. In a recent interview with Casino Alpha, Mendez revealed Makhachev's return timeline and future fight plans:

"After Ramadan, I’m hoping the UFC will fight Islam at Madison Square Garden, only because it’s good for his marketability to fight in the U.S... Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and then the welterweight title. They would be my three next fights for Islam. I’d like to see Islam Makhachev become the welterweight world champion in 2025." [H/T MMAFighting.com]