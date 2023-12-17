Islam Makhachev renews call for Leon Edwards title shot after latter’s UFC 296 performance - “Time to change the champion”

Islam Makhachev wants to fight Leon Edwards next for the UFC welterweight title.

On Saturday night, the UFC’s last event of 2023 ended, as Edwards retained his 170-pound throne in a lackluster fight against Colby Covington. There weren’t many discussions to be had about the UFC 296 main event, leading the MMA community to debate what should be next for ‘Rocky.’

The primary option for the next UFC welterweight title shot would be Belal Muhammad, who is riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak (one no-contest) and weighed in as the backup for Edwards vs. Covington. With that said, a fellow UFC champion has called for a fight against the 170-pound king.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has previously voiced his interest in moving up to welterweight and fighting the winner of Edwards vs. Covington. Following the UFC 296 main event, the number one pound-for-pound fighter had this to say:

“Leon [Edwards] has to be next, and also, this fight [Edwards vs. Colby Covington] was bullsh*t, man. We have to change the champion.”

Islam Makhachev is coming off a two-fight series against Alexander Volkanovski, with the former defending his lightweight throne twice. Although he’s interested in potentially becoming a two-division champion, Makhachev does have several 155-pound contenders lined up, including Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Belal Muhammad should be the next UFC welterweight title contender

Following UFC 296, Dana White wasn’t willing to solidify Belal Muhammad as the next welterweight title contender. Moreover, Leon Edwards also isn’t convinced that Muhammad deserves the opportunity, despite his nine-fight winning streak.

During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Edwards had this to say about Muhammad potentially being next:

“They are definitely other options. I don’t feel like Belal [Muhammad] should be next. I’ve done it before, won 10 fights in a row and didn’t get a title shot. So what makes him different or more privileged? Colby [Covington] has already skipped the line already, so let’s see who’s next.”

Belal Muhammad has repeatedly said that he guarantees his next fight will be UFC gold. Yet, the rise of Shavkat Rakhmonov and interest from Islam Makhachev could cause some controversy, even if he’s the most worthy. Only time will tell who Leon Edwards’ next opponent will be.

