Top UFC welterweight flames "nerd" Leon Edwards and "b*m" Colby Covington after being labeled a 'racist'

Belal Muhammad responded to Colby Covington, saying he wouldn’t give ‘Remember The Name’ a title shot if he became the UFC welterweight champion.

On Wednesday, December 13, Covington sat down for his UFC 296 media day interview ahead of his welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards. ‘Chaos’ was asked various questions during the interview, including what he plans to do if he becomes the 170-pound king.

When asked about Belal Muhammad, who is expected to be the next welterweight title contender, Covington had this to say:

"No, who wants to fight a racist? I mean, could you imagine if I said someone earned something off of the color of their skin? That's absolutely despicable, it's disgusting. That guy hasn't deserved anything. I mean, it's not my fault that he's not a star. You have to make yourself a star."

Covington concluded by saying:

"I'm the one that went out there and did the things that needed to be done to become a superstar like I have. What has he done? He hasn't done anything. He's out there race-baiting. Saying, oh he only earned this because of the color of his skin, it's white privilege. Are you f****** kidding me, dude? He's not getting a title shot. There will be no title shot for him."

Colby Covington’s comments were re-posted by multiple media outlets. Once MMA Junkie shared the footage on Instagram, Belal Muhammad responded with the following message:

“NEITHER OF THESE CLOWNS CALLS THE SHOTS Leon’s a nerd who throws people out of his gym because he can’t handle competition and Colby is just a bum Trying to wait for Trump to be president again so he feels relevant…”

Belal Muhammad is riding a ten-fight unbeaten streak (one no-contest). As a result, most of the MMA community believes the 35-year-old deserves the next UFC welterweight title shot. The question is, will ‘Remember The Name’ avoid any change of plans?

Is Belal Muhammad receiving the next UFC welterweight title shot?

At UFC 296, Belal Muhammad will weigh in as the backup for the main event title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. Muhammad received the opportunity after being named the next welterweight title contender by Dana White.

With that said, things change quickly in the MMA world. It should be noted that the UFC 296 main card also features a top-ranked welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Therefore, an impressive performance by either could lead to a title shot.

For now, Muhammad is expected to fight the winner of Edwards vs. Covington.