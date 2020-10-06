Fan wins auction to corner Mike Perry in his next fight; Darren Till's bid goes in vain

Mike Perry recently took to social media and announced an interesting auction. The Welterweight fighter claimed that whoever pays him the right amount of money will get to corner him for his next fight at UFC 255. And surprisingly enough, Platinum's arch-rival, Darren Till, responded by offering Mike Perry a total of $5K and even claimed that he's "deadly serious" about cornering the latter.

Perry, who is currently scheduled to fight former champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255, eventually accepted the offer from a fan on Reddit. He seemingly outbid Darren Till and will get to be in Perry's corner for his next fight.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,... — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Darren Till offers $5K to corner Mike Perry

The fact that Darren Till and Mike Perry aren't on the best of terms isn't a secret, as they've had quite the fallout after agreeing to a 'SPArring' session with each other. Mike Perry has been keeping an eye out for Darren Till and is aiming for a potential fight against the latter too. In his last outing in the Octagon, Perry looked very impressive against Mickey Gall.

Oozing with confidence after that victory, Mike Perry made an interesting offer to the MMA world, as he took to social media and stated that whoever gives him the most money will get to be in his corner with his girlfriend Latory.

As expected, the offer caught the attention of many, including Darren Till, who took to Instagram and sent out a post which can be found on this link. The former Welterweight title contender was willing to offer Perry $5K and said that he's dead serious about the proposition.

However, in an update on Reddit, it was confirmed that Darren Till wouldn't be the one who gets to corner Mike Perry for his clash against Robbie Lawler, and that honor will be given to a fan instead.

When is UFC 255?

UFC 255 is scheduled for November 21, 2020, and will be feature two flyweight title fights, with both Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko set to put their titles on the line.