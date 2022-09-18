"When the coke fire as f***" - Fans accuse Conor McGregor of taking drugs as he posts bizarre screaming video showing off his physique

Conor McGregor recently posted a bizarre screaming video of himself showing off his physique. MMA fans accused a visibly jacked McGregor of taking drugs and poked fun at him.

McGregor has been sidelined from action after suffering a terrible leg injury in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman has resumed proper training and is eyeing a potential comeback in 2023.

The video posted by McGregor drew polarizing reactions from fans. Some fans went on to claim that 'The Notorious' is definitely on drugs:

"When the coke fire as f***"

@antontabuena on Twitter wrote:

''Media: USADA hasn’t tested McGregor in a year. McGregor: [Video]''

Another fan wrote:

''This man Conor Mcgregor is definitely on the juice no doubt about it.''

@gillarmet scoffingly wote:

''There’s no man on planet earth that wants to be 6 foot tall more than Conor McGregor''

Others hilariously compared the video to different plots:

''Me after doing 10 pushups.''

''Me after one glass of water.''

''Me after a couple of beers''

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans accuse McGregor of taking drugs as he posts bizarre screaming video showing off his physique

Conor McGregor shares glimpses from the set of Road House, his debut acting project

Conor McGregor has established himself as an adroit magnate outside combat sports. He has penetrated pop culture with his many ventures outside fighting, his most famous likely being the Proper 12 whiskey brand.

It was announced by Amazon Studios that McGregor would be making his acting debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in the reboot of the 1989 classic Road House.

The Irishman's fans are waiting in anticipation to witness their beloved superstar in a completely new look on the big screen. McGregor's representative discussed the Irishman's excitement for the project in a statement to Ariel Helwani:

“McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Filming for the movie commenced on August 23, and is set to be released in early 2023. 'The Notorious' shared glimpses from the set, receiving direction:

''This movie is wild! #roadhouse @roadhousepv''

Although not much is known about McGregor's role, it will be an absolute delight for his fans who've followed their beloved superstar in all his ventures.

