"She's so fine and a badass" - Fans appreciate the duality of 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak

Following a successful run in Muay Thai that began at a very young age, Nat Jaroonsak, better known by fans around the world as 'Wondergirl', successfully transitioned to mixed martial arts at ONE 157 in May. At the event, she defeated the previously undefeated Indian fighter Zeba Bano.

Since then, fans have been showering Jaroonsak with love and support for both her skills inside the cage and her beauty. On the ONE Championship Instagram, the promotion posted a clip showing two equally breathtaking sides of Jaroonsak.

"Better keep Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak on your radar"

The video prompted one fan to tell the world how he felt about 'Wondergirl' in no uncertain terms.

"She's so fine and a badass"

Another fan was complimentary of not just Jaroonsak, but all of the women under the ONE Championship banner.

"The women of ONE are on another level!"

One fan shared a heartfelt message calling Nat Jaroonsak and her sister Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak the future of women's Muay Thai.

"@natwondergirl you are a warrior, I admire you a lot and your sister too, you are the future of female muay thai along with other girls there, congratulations, one day I will have the pleasure to meet you there in Thailand!"

Jaroonsak has a lifetime's worth of experience and accomplishments in the world of Muay Thai, but her successful transition to MMA could be the beginning of MMA's next big female superstar. Only time will tell, but one thing we do know is that Jaroonsak has the love and support of fans from all walks of life.

'Wondergirl' aims to be in the division's top five by the end of the year

Following a first-round submission victory in her MMA debut, Jaroonsak aims to be in the division's top five by the end of 2022. While speaking to South China Morning Post following her win at ONE 157, Jaroonsak said:

“End of this year, I want to be one of the top fighters in my division. Top five.”

This statement all but confirms that we will see Jaroonsak back in the ONE Circle this year, should everything go according to plan. In the meantime, the Thai fighter will continue to hone her skills as the competition level goes up with each appearance.

“If your name is going up but your skill is [staying the same] it’s hard to be a successful fighter. [My] name is getting well known, I need to make my skill follow up. I still have a lot of things to work on.”

