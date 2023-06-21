Fans ask Charles Oliveira if he's using 'secret juice' after 'Do Bronx' reveals secret for bulked-up physique in recent fights

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira returned to winning ways with a dominant first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. In an awe-inspiring display, Oliveira showcased a renewed vigor, an insatiable hunger, and an unwavering resolve to make his case for a rematch against reigning 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev.

MMA fans and experts took note of Charles Oliveira's peak physical condition, a factor that undeniably came into play in his commanding performance. The Brazilian took to Instagram to reveal the secret behind his improved physicality, claiming that he has been using products from MHP (Maximum Human Performance), a leading sports nutrition and weight management company. He wrote:

"BIGGER AND STRONGER! A lot of people have been commenting that I look bigger… That’s because I AM! Since taking MHP products over the past few years I AM… Bigger and STRONGER! If you’re looking for products that can take your performance to the next level go with @mhp_strong."

Several fans reacted to the Instagram post, with one fan questioning whether Charles Oliveira has found the recipe to Paulo Costa's famous secret juice, which is known to possess occultic powers:

"Is this secret juice?"

Another fan shockingly speculated:

"I'm just going to go ahead and say it because I feel like everyone knows but just loves Charles (as do I) so won't mention it. As soon as he started putting together the insane win streak he increased in power, durability, and size. Bro hopped on the juice but so is 60% of the UFC."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Lmao, my man got a hold of the secret juice from Paulo [Costa] and is now built like a God."

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

[via @charlesdobronxs on Instagram]

Sean O'Malley argues that a fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira would be a great spectacle

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on the ongoing debate over who should Conor McGregor face when he returns to active competition. While it was initially confirmed that McGregor would face Michael Chandler next following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, there have been no signs of the Irishman re-entering the USADA testing pool, which has put the fight In jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira, who just got back on track with a first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, has been calling for a potential clash with McGregor for quite some time. Considering this, Sean O'Malley made a compelling case for a McGregor vs. Oliveira fight on his YouTube channel:

"I saw it on the internet. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor, potentially instead of McGregor vs. Chandler. I am all for it, I am all for it. I will watch Conor fight pretty much anyone…Conor vs. Charles, I would – dude, that fight gets me hard. Conor vs. Chandler too, don’t get me wrong. That’s a f***ing sweet fight, I wanna see that one too. But if I had to pick, Conor vs. Charles…That fight gets me excited, I would love to see it.”

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes